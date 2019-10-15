PM-designate Orban: When we conclude political negotiations, we will present Cabinet list

The Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that when the political negotiations are completed, the list of ministers will be presented publicly.

"PNL has many competent people, with experience, with a suitable professional background, integrity, honest people who are ready to serve the public interest. (...) We have taken the first step towards investing the Government, namely the designation of the person who is invested to form the government. The next steps are the political negotiations. I cannot present to you the names of candidates before the start of these political negotiations, because in these discussions, which we will hold with all the political groups that are participating in the effort to support the censure motion and together with which we brought down the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] Government, we cannot know exactly what all the conditions are, what political parties want to get into government, and what elements they want to introduce in the governing program to support the government. As such, do not ask me for a name. When we conclude the political negotiations, we will present the Cabinet list," Orban said at the PNL's HQ.

He specified that the negotiation calendar is currently being finalized, showing that it will depend on the availability of time and the meetings that will be established with the formations considered for discussions.

Orban voiced his optimism with regard to obtaining the investiture vote in Parliament.

"We have already won ten votes compared to the censure motion," the PNL leader added.