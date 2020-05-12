PM Orban admits bona fide statement may be maintained after May 15 when leaving locality

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban admits that it is possible to maintain, after May 15, the bona fide statement for the people leaving their domicile locality.2

"There are two options: the option of maintaining the type of statement, either in writing or on the mobile phone, and the option that people who are stopped by police will be asked to declare the purpose of travel outside the locality. Both options are under analysis. We will make a decision soon, and the body that will establish this decision is the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations, and the decision will be taken after instituting the state of alert," Orban said.