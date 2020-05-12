 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Orban admits bona fide statement may be maintained after May 15 when leaving locality

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban admits that it is possible to maintain, after May 15, the bona fide statement for the people leaving their domicile locality.2

He said in a broadcast on Digi 24 on Monday that a decision would be made by the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations shortly after the state of alert is established.

"There are two options: the option of maintaining the type of statement, either in writing or on the mobile phone, and the option that people who are stopped by police will be asked to declare the purpose of travel outside the locality. Both options are under analysis. We will make a decision soon, and the body that will establish this decision is the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations, and the decision will be taken after instituting the state of alert," Orban said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.