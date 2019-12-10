PM Orban: After January 1, we will conduct audit of government structures

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Tuesday that an audit of government structures will be conducted after January 1.

"After January 1, we will conduct an audit of the government structures, ministries, authorities, agencies, etc., because we want to operate a large restructuring, - because everyone is scared of restructuring -, a reduction in the number of entities, of merging or even dismantling, some of the activities to be carried out in partnership with entities of the civil society because there are many activities that can be delegated in the case of a public-private partnership or a delegation contract," Orban said at the debate "Dialogue for development" organized by Employers' Confederation "Concordia".

He showed that this larger audit will take several months.

"At the end of this audit, we intend to come up with all the normative acts to restore these entities and to create much clearer entities," said Orban.

The prime minister has advocated for a simplification of the institutions, showing that this can have beneficial effects on society.