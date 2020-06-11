PM Orban announces humanitarian aid to help Ukraine fight coronavirus

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday at the beginning of the government meeting that Romania will provide Ukraine humanitarian aid to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that a government decision in this regard is included on the agenda of the meeting.

The head of the government emphasized that the aid is not intended exclusively for the Romanian communities in the neighboring country.

"There is a request for support from Ukraine and for this I spoke with Health Minister Tataru to prepare a government decision to enable us to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, which is facing a high level of epidemic and where the spread of the virus also affects areas that are inhabited by Romanians, especially the area of Cernauti. Yet the aid we will provide will not go exclusively - as others have done - to our fellow Romanians in Ukraine, but we will provide it for Ukraine, for the areas that are most affected and in order to support Ukraine's efforts in fighting the coronavirus," Orban said.

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said that he requested the supplementation of his ministry's budget from the budgetary reserve fund for the provision of the humanitarian aid to Ukraine.