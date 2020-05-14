PM Orban exhorts remembrance of communist prisons' martyrs for such horrors to never repeat

In a message sent today on the occasion of the National Remembrance Day for the martyrs of communist prisons, Premier Ludovic Orban says that "we are not allowed to forget, so that the horrors that happened back then should never repeat."

"Today we commemorate the martyrs of the communist prisons, the people who were arrested, investigated, sentenced and thrown in jail for their courage to oppose the repressive communist regime. The persecution they and their families have been subjected to began on the night of May 14, 1948, when thousands of young people were put in prison for their political beliefs. This was just the beginning of a time when free speech, the desire for freedom and truth were punished with years of suffering in the terrifying communist prisons and forced labor camps. Many of those imprisoned then and in the decades that followed have become true landmarks in the history of anti-communist resistance and beacons of the Romanian intellectual elites. Another tens of thousands of Romanians who stood up to the red dictatorship suffered and perished anonymously in prison. They were united by the perseverance in opposing any form of restriction of rights and freedoms. They believed in democracy and fought for it, a dream we saw fulfilled in December 1989 also thanks to them," Ludovic Orban said in his message.

Stressing that the martyrs of the communist prisons must never be forgotten, PM Orban writes: "Let us remember that Gentleman Corneliu Coposu, when asked about the torturers who persecuted him in jail, said that he had forgiven them. In memory of his and all the martyrs in the communist prisons sufferings, we are not allowed to forget. Today, 72 years since that night that saw the biggest wave of political arrests in Romania's history, we remember with piety and respect all those who fell victims to the communist regime. We pay tribute to their sacrifice and suffering!"