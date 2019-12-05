PM Orban: Government's goal is to adopt national budget law by December 31

The Government's objective is for the 2020 national budget law and the national insurance budget law to be adopted by December 31, so that any Romanian can know the expenses they can expect, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday.

He said he "did not talk about the engagement of responsibility" of the Executive regarding the two laws, and it was only the press that discussed this topic.

"You [the journalists - ed.n.] talk about assuming responsibility. I have not yet spoken about assuming responsibility. Our goal is to finalize within a reasonable deadline the draft state budget Law and send it to Parliament for debate. Our objective, obviously, is that the state budget law and the national insurance budget law are adopted by the end of the year, so that any Romanian knows very clearly what to expect in 2020 from these two laws, for any company to make its business plan, any person to make his/her plan of expenses according to the income that will result from the state budget law. Our objective is to manage to get the state budget law and the national insurance budget law adopted by December 31," said Orban, asked if the Government will assume responsibility for the two draft laws.

The prime minister participated in the award ceremony of the Quality Trophy of the Romanian Association of Construction Companies Owners.