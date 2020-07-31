 
     
PM Orban: Gov't to adopt GEO regarding the one billion euro available for investments

Ludovic Orban

The government is about to adopt a government emergency ordinance regarding the one billion euros made available as a result of the increase in the flexibility of the programmes funded with European money, meant to support the business environment, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Friday.

"We are to adopt a government emergency ordinance regarding the one billion euros that became available as a result of the increase in the flexibility of the programmes funded with European money: 550 million euros will be grants for investments, 350 million euros will be grants meant for the restarting of the economic activity and there will be 2,000 euros worth microgrants for small enterprises," Ludovic Orban said at the government meeting on Friday.

