 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Orban: Gov't will adopt act for child allowance increase, yet immediate doubling impossible

Facebook
ludovic orban

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, said on Thursday that the government is looking at the option of increasing child allowances, but that doubling them will not be possible right away because the necessary financial resources are not available.

"We will find a solution together with the Labor Ministry, with the Finance Ministry. We are looking at the options we have and we will adopt a variant that allows increasing allowances, but not doubling them right away, because the necessary financial resources are not available now. (...) Our goal is to adopt this solution in two weeks at the most," Orban said after a meeting of the PNL leadership that took place in the garden of the party's headquarters.

The Constitutional Court of Romania ruled on Wednesday that the law repealing OUG No. 2/2020 that postponed the doubling of child allowances until August 1 is constitutional.

The law repealing OUG 2/2020 that postpones from February 1 to August 1 the entry into force of a doubling of child allowances was adopted by Parliament.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.