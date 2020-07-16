PM Orban: Gov't will adopt act for child allowance increase, yet immediate doubling impossible

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, said on Thursday that the government is looking at the option of increasing child allowances, but that doubling them will not be possible right away because the necessary financial resources are not available.

"We will find a solution together with the Labor Ministry, with the Finance Ministry. We are looking at the options we have and we will adopt a variant that allows increasing allowances, but not doubling them right away, because the necessary financial resources are not available now. (...) Our goal is to adopt this solution in two weeks at the most," Orban said after a meeting of the PNL leadership that took place in the garden of the party's headquarters.

The Constitutional Court of Romania ruled on Wednesday that the law repealing OUG No. 2/2020 that postponed the doubling of child allowances until August 1 is constitutional.

The law repealing OUG 2/2020 that postpones from February 1 to August 1 the entry into force of a doubling of child allowances was adopted by Parliament.