PM Orban: I am very pleased with ministers' activity

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that he is very pleased with the activity of ministers and that they are fair, honest and hardworking people.

"I evaluated them over a long period of time, they are people whose career, whose professional background is difficult to question, they are correct people, honest and hardworking people, people who do everything that depends on them as to implement the government program and improve the functioning of the areas they coordinate," Orban said at the Palace of Parliament when asked whether he was satisfied with the way the ministers communicate, given that there were liberals who criticized some of them.Orban said that ministers do not "run away from the press"."Normally, a minister has to communicate and that is how I advised them: when they have important things to communicate, bills, launching of programs, signing of contracts, precise topics. And controversial topics. They do not run from the press and every time you have been answered any kind of question," he said.Asked why Minister of Labor Violeta Alexandru avoided answering some questions asked by journalists, Orban said: "I advise you, for example, to go to some pension houses to see that there are no longer the counters where the pensioners were held, and the pensioner has been placed on an equal footing with the clerk and he/she is served face to face."

