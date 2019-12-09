PM Orban: In no way do I intend to make decision related to FinMin Citu

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban affirmed on Monday, after the Social Democratic Party's (PSD) motion against the Minister of Finance was adopted by the Senate, that he will not take any action in the case of Florin Citu.

He stated, at the end of a meeting with the members of the Romanian Association of Municipalities, that he is pleased with the Minister of Finance, saying that the motion was "a cheap political move".

"Their votes are nothing more than to raise a podium to the Minister of Finance, and as far as I am concerned, I am very pleased with the Minister of Finance and in no way do I intend to make any decision related to him," said Orban.

He added that he does not accept that the Minister of Finance "should be judged by those who have blown up the budget for the last three years," stressing that the PSD should be the last party to express an opinion on the issue of public finances in Romania.

At the same time, the prime minister said that former Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici "should account elsewhere for the budget disaster he has left".

In his turn, the Minister of Finance, Florin Citu, said that the motion is not about him and what he did in the ministry, but represents a political step taken by a "sad duo trying to mask Romania's real economic situation". He stated that for three years the real situation was not presented and that Romania received warnings from rating agencies, the European Commission, the IMF, independent analysts, all saying that Romania is going in the wrong direction.