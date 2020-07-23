PM Orban: It is premature to talk about postponing local elections

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday in (southeast) Constanta that it is premature to talk about a possible postponement of the date of the local elections, even if in the last 48 hours over a thousand cases of coronavirus have been confirmed daily nationwide.

"At the moment, I do not have this intention. Our main concern is to mobilize at full capacity to stop the spread of the epidemic and all our actions are aimed to this effect. For the time being, it is premature, from my point of view, to talk about a possible postponement of the elections. We will conduct a professional assessment of the existing epidemiological risk for each type of activity in the election campaign and especially in the organization of the vote. An election campaign can be organized so as to avoid public gatherings, to avoid close contact, campaigning can be conducted in open spaces, on the media, online, the polling stations and the voting process can be organized so that there is no risk of transmitting the virus," said Orban.

Ludovic Orban reiterated that the Government he leads does not want to impose new restrictions on the population and says that the number of those who "do not believe in the deniers' gibberish" is increasing.