PM Orban: I've summoned control institutions to establish detailed plan to ensure observance of state of alert

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced that he has summoned for Monday evening all the state institutions with control rights in order to establish a detailed plan to ensure the observance of the measures comprised in the state of alert which will be adopted by the Executive through a decision.

He asked the ministries with attributions in the state of alert ensure and complete by joint orders together with the Health Ministry all the secondary regulations referring to the measures disposed during the state of alert.

"Furthermore, all the ministries with attributions during the state of alert must issue pieces of legislation on the basis of the law and on the basis of the Government Decision, in order to establish all the rules for the running of public transport, of activity in the institutions, of activities in commercial spaces, of activities in personal care centers, in centers for vulnerable persons. All the ministries must ensure and complete through joint orders, together with the Health Ministry, all the support regulations in order to have the guarantee that in each place things take place so that we minimize to the fullest extent the risk of spreading the virus," said Orban.