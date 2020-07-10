PM Orban: Let Romanian certified centers run COVID tests for Greece holidaymakers

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told a press conference at the Tulcea Prefect's Office in the country southeast this Friday that at tomorrow's conference with the prefects and the structures fighting Covid-19 he will send a signal for all the certified centers which do not work on weekends to run COVID tests for people who have holidays planned in Greece.

Beginning July 14 at 6:00 am, all foreign nationals who enter the Hellenic Republic by road through the Kulata - Promachonas border checkpoint are required to show a negative PCR test result for SARS-CoV-2 taken less than 72 hours before, otherwise they will be denied access on Greek territory, the Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on Friday.

The Foreign Ministry also said that the travelers' obligation to fill out the Passenger Locator Form remains in force and that the documents must be completed at least 24 hours before arrival to the Hellenic Republic.