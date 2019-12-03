PM Orban: Next week we'll create a working group to define vulnerable consumer

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said a working group is to be created next week to define vulnerable consumer and also that, in terms of thermal energy, "there are three systems in place for using the public money."

"We included the definition of the vulnerable consumer with our governing programme. I even had a discussion last night with Mr Minister Virgil Popescu on this topic and next week we are going to create a working group. (...) We will probably adopt a governmental memorandum, at the same time with the creation of the working group, and we are also going to establish deadlines for the various stages," specified Orban.The head of the Executive attended the meeting of the National Tripartite Council for Social Dialogue, where President of the National Trade Union Bloc Dumitru Costin proposed the set up of an inter-ministerial working group with the involvement of social partners, to find legislative solutions for the vulnerable consumer.On the other hand, the President of Cartel Alfa, Bogdan Hossu, asked the Government to support such regulations that will solve problems as one involving the RADET-ELCEN relations, where there is a gap between the date of the ELCEN invoice to RADET and the date of the RADET invoice to the population.