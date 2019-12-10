PM Orban: No draft law to increase retirement age

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that there is no draft law on increasing the retirement age.

Asked if there is a draft law at the Labor and Social Justice Ministry to increase the retirement age, he denied, maintaining it is a "fake news, trademark of a particular party".

"I didn't say that. I said the following thing: in certain areas such as Education, Culture, Health there are people who can work even after the age of 65 to the extent that they retain the ability to work until a certain age, let's say up to 70 years old. What I said is that they should be allowed to decide if they work until that age. The retirement age is 65, but the decision whether to continue should belong to them, as is the case in Education, where it is resumed every year, if the school principal allows them to come teach for another year. The decision must belong to the teachers if they want to continue beyond the age of 65, if they want to retire at 69, they should retire at 69. (...) There isn't one yet [ed.n.- such a draft law]. I have answered the question related to the fact that there can be in education, in certain schools, classes that are not covered because these classes are taught by retired teachers and I have no possible solution," said Orban, after participating in the debate "Dialogue for development" organized by Employers' Confederation "Concordia".