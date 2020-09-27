PM Orban: Number of COVID-19 cases increasing over past two weeks; things under controls

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the number of COVID-19 cases has been increasing over the past two weeks, but things are "under control."

"We do assessments periodically, weekly. It's an upward trend, but an upward trend that did not appear overnight, it's an upward trend of 150-200 cases that has been seen in the past two weeks, but we have to we take into account the fact that we have ordered, basically, the resumption of all economic, social, educational, cultural activities and, due to the increase in the number of interactions, the growth risk has increased a bit, but I consider that the situation is under control and there is an increase that shouldn't get us worried, for we are prepared to take any necessary measures to ensure compliance with the health protection rules and treatment of patients," Orban said at the MAI (Ministry of Interior) headquarters.

The head of the Executive participates together with the Minister of Interior, Marcel Vela, in a videoconference with the prefects and the heads of the territorial structures of the Ministry of Interior.