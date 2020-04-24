PM Orban: Parliament can improve measures that we took, but not establish others

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, while referring to a series of draft laws initiated in Parliament that double the measures already adopted by the Government through emergency ordinances, that he would prefer the Legislative to debate on the already existing norms sent by the Executive.

"I've made an observation related to the fact that the Parliament is somehow doubling the measures taken by the Government through draft laws that many times have the same content, like, for instance, the draft law that has been sent to President Iohannis. This draft law was adopted in the context in which the Government had adopted long ago the emergency ordinance no. 30, modified through ordinance no. 32, while the Parliament was still debating on the law on the approval of the emergency ordinance. Basically, they have doubled the process. (...) It's better they debate on the emergency ordinances that we issue, the normative acts that we issue, as a Government, and which we adopt under an emergency regime, as they are absolutely necessary," said Orban.He also said he will go to Parliament when the Parliament resumes activity, if he is invited. On the other hand, he said the "MPs stay home and come up with all kinds of" legislative initiatives