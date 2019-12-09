PM Orban: PNL decision is very clear: we support calculation of pensions on principle of contributivity

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban asked all parliamentarians on Monday to support the draft law on the elimination of special pensions, with the exception of military service pensions, which the National Liberal Party (PNL) has tabled in Parliament.

He stated, at the end of a meeting with the members of the Romanian Municipalities Association, that such an action represents "an act of justice".

"As far as we are concerned, the PNL, our decision is very clear: we support the calculation of pensions on the principle of contributivity. This is the PNL's political decision, with the only exception: the service pensions for military personnel. (...) We call on parliamentarians to amend it, but to support the draft law, after which we put an end to the practice of special pensions, except for the service pensions for the military staff. It seems to me an act of justice, a fair act and I ask the parliamentarians to vote the PNL draft law on the abolition of special pensions," said Orban.