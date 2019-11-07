 
     
PM Orban, President Iohannis said to have discussed situation at finance ministry, pick for European Commissioner

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that he had discussed with President Klaus Iohannis the situation at the Ministry of Finance, as well as endorsing Adina Valean's candidacy for European Commissioner. 

"The President, who is a responsible president, and who did not have a direct communication with the former governments, asked to be informed about the situation we found at the Ministry of Finance. We also had a discussion that is related to endorsing the candidacy of Adina Valean in the hearings of the European Parliament and supporting the commission as a whole in the European Parliament, when the commission is voted in," Orban told a news conference that marked the new Labour Minister Violeta Alexandru taking over the respective portfolio. 

He mentioned having discussed the day before the incoming presidential election at a meeting held with the relevant officials. 

"At a meeting yesterday, which I convened, I discussed with the officials in charge with organising the elections to identify the measures we can take to ensure the best conditions for the elections," said Orban. 

Iohannis on Thursday had a meeting at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban as well as Minister of Finance Florin Citu and Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu.

