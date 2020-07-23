PM Orban: Public Health Directorates - the main guards against COVID-19, need additional manpower

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday in the eastern city of Constanta that at this time, the Public Health Directorates (DSPs) are the "main guards" against the COVID-19 epidemic, which is why he considers supplementing the staff of these institutions as a priority.

Orban said that personnel must be seconded to the directorates, given the fatigue build-up with the existing staff in the last five months.

"At this time, our priority as far as the DSPs are concerned is to supplement their staff, bring in additional manpower, because they have a huge workload to handle these days, because all those who have been working for four and a half months or five months, have a certain degree of fatigue and there is need for fresh human resources. Luckily, the law allows us to send personnel on secondment if we don't find volunteers for that. Moreover, there is a 50 percent wage incentive for the seconded personnel," the Prime Minister said.

Ludovic Orban added that the Public Health Directorates need to beef up their activity, labeling them the "main guards" in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

"We are looking in the network of school doctors, in all the possible systems, for doctors, nurses, people to work with the DSPs, because we need the directorates to intensify their activity, as they are the main guards against the epidemic at this moment," the Premier said.