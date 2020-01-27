PM Orban: Romania must remain active in process of preserving and completing Holocaust memory

Romania, in and of itself, but also as a member state of the European Union, promotes tolerance between people, non-discrimination and peace, remaining active in the process of preserving and completing the Holocaust memory, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in a message conveyed on Monday, on the occasion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"It is already the second decade in which the entire world commemorates the millions of Holocaust victims, in a necessary exercise of remembrance, compassion and the preservation of an awakened conscience. Anyone browsing the pages of that terrible disaster in the rather recent history, the Holocaust, cannot but remain shaken by the horrors that occurred, by the size of the hate crime gear, the lack of reaction of the people, institutions and states. They cannot but reflect on the consequences brought about by the crises in society and the evil produced by the slumber of reason," says Ludovic Orban.The prime minister recalls that "six million Jews, representing two-thirds of Europe's Jewish population, and several million members of other nationalities considered 'impure' by the Nazi regime lost their lives in ghettos and camps, on the way to them, or simply killed in the street, between 1941 - 1945, victims of a racist ideology, myths and a tendency to find the scapegoat.""The restoration of the truth is due in particular to the members of the Jewish community, many of them survivors of the Nazi camps and having become prominent figures of the humanist militancy, joined by intellectuals, artists and human activists worldwide, in a common effort to prevent the recurrence, ever, of similar acts of extinction of the peoples. Prestigious memorial institutions have been founded, books have been written, art works and events have been created, values have been reconsidered from the perspective of the defence of human rights and human dignity," the prime minister said.Orban stresses that today, 75 years after the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp, "the world can be considered united in solidarity in the fight against anti-Semitism, racism, xenophobia and intolerance, which becomes yet again a major concern in the context of regional conflicts exclusively based on ethnic resentments and the emergence of new extremist tendencies.""Romania, in and of itself, but also as a member state of the European Union, promotes tolerance among people, non-discrimination and peace, remaining active in the process of preserving and completing the memory of the Holocaust. Because we must not forget those who were humiliated, tortured and killed by hatred, nor those who protected lives at the risk of their own life, thus saving the idea of humanity. I convey my full compassion for the victims of the Holocaust during World War II and I hope that humanity will have the ability to learn from the great mistakes of its history," the head of the Executive shows.Prime Minister Ludovic Orban is paying an official visit to Poland on Monday to participate in the commemorative ceremonies dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp.

AGERPRES