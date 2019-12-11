PM Orban says he prefers assuming responsibility instead of issuing emergency ordinances: It's substantially superior

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Wednesday that he prefers the assumption of responsibility by the Government instead of the issuing of emergency ordinances, because this modality - the assumption of responsibility - "is substantially superior from the point of view of democratic standards."

"I prefer the assumption of responsibility to the issuing of emergency ordinances. The assumption of responsibility is substantially superior from the point of view of democratic standards because it allows, on one hand, the MPs, the parliamentary groups, the political formations to submit amendments. We are open to adopting amendments beneficial to the draft laws we put forth. Furthermore, there is the possibility of starting prior constitutional control, possibility that does not exist in the case of emergency ordinances. Furthermore, if there is a political party that does not like the draft law, it has the possibility to prompt the rejection of the draft law by submitting a censure motion, and in case the censure motion passes, the draft law is rejected, the Government being toppled as well, obviously," said Orban, at Parliament.