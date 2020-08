PM Orban tells education, health ministers to publish Tuesday order restarting schools

On Monday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban asked Health Minister Nelu Tataru and Education Minister Monica Anisie to complete the order on the re-opening of schools, so that it will be published on Tuesday, mentioning that there must be predictability to set in motion "the whole mechanism of preparing schools under good circumstances."

"Minister Tataru and with Minister Anisie, my request is that today you reach an almost final form of the joint order on the re-opening of school, the beginning of the school year and tomorrow morning, at the latest, we should have a meeting with Mrs Turcan so that we may publish the order tomorrow. (...) If you have certain differences of approach on certain issues, together with the deputy prime minister and you, we will make the decision so that it will be published on Tuesday, so that there is predictability and we can start the whole mechanism of preparing the schools under good circumstances," said Orban at the beginning of a government meeting.