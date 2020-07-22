PM Orban: Until July 31 we must define precisely projects eligible for European funds

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban asked ministers that until July 31, under the coordination of the European Funds Minister, Marcel Bolos, to define the type of projects eligible for funds in the European multiannual financial exercise 2021-2027, given that Romania has the guarantee, following the decision of the European Council, of benefiting from 80 billion euro.

"We have the guarantee following the decision of the European Council that Romania will receive 80 billion euro, allotments of the EU 2021-2027 budget, as well as allotments from the Recovery and Resilience facility of Next Generation EU. Furthermore, we benefit from resources from the SURE program, which finances active measures addressed to employees. (...) In order to access these financial resources, which represent a huge opportunity for Romania, we will have to mobilize to the fullest extent. (...) Under the coordination of Mr. Minister Bolos, until July 31 we must define precisely which are the programs and categories of expenses, of beneficiaries, the type of projects eligible in the multiannual financial exercise. On July 31 we launch in public debate and be prepared to start negotiations for the partnership agreement with the EU so that we are prepared, immediately after 2021 starts, to make all the preparation formalities to absorb funds," said Orban, on Wednesday, during the government sitting.