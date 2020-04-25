PM Orban, welcoming medical staff coming back from Italy: I send them my respect and appreciation

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban welcomed on Saturday, at the 90 Otopeni Air Base, the Romanian doctors and nurses who returned from the mission to Italy, whom he thanked and conveyed his respect and appreciation for the solidarity proven with the medical staff and patients from Italy, in the fight against COVID-19.

"I particularly wished to be present here today, at the return to the country of the formidable team of doctors, nurses, firemen, who has voluntarily worked in Italy, for a 17-day period, and through solidarity they have been by the side of the medical staff in Italy and the Italian patients in the battle against COVID-19. I send them my respect, my appreciation and I also give them a big thanks for the fact that they conveyed an extremely beautiful image about Romania, not only to Italy, but on a European level. I congratulate them for everything they have done on their humanitarian mission and I wish them success in their careers," Orban said.

The Prime Minister also thanked Pope Francis for the aid granted to Romania, consisting of necessary equipment in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"I send our gratitude for the aid that has been granted by the Pope, aid consisting of ventilators that are so necessary for the Romanian medical system. I give thanks on behalf of Romania's Government for the charitable gesture," the PM highlighted.

Italy's Ambassador in Bucharest Marco Giungi attended the event and thanked the Romanian medical staff for the aid provided in his country.

According to the National Defence Ministry (MApN), the medical equipment donated by Pope Francis to the city of Suceava consists of five lung ventilators, 200 protection overalls, 5,000 sanitary masks, 900 FFP2 masks and 400 protection glasses.