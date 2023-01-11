 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM requests ministries to clarify all aspects related to payment request 2 from PNRR

ciuca paris

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca told the involved ministries on Wednesday that they must clarify all aspects related to the second payment request from Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) in order to receive the money on time.

"During this period, we are going to clarify all aspects related to the payment request number 2 from the PNRR. As such, each ministry that had milestones and targets to meet will have to be able to clarify and discuss with the technical staff from Commission and, where necessary, to be able to intervene, so that we can receive the money on time," said Ciuca, at the beginning of the Executive sitting.

He added that the first discussions will begin for the preparation of payment request number 3 of the PNRR.AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.