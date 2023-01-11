PM requests ministries to clarify all aspects related to payment request 2 from PNRR

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca told the involved ministries on Wednesday that they must clarify all aspects related to the second payment request from Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) in order to receive the money on time.

"During this period, we are going to clarify all aspects related to the payment request number 2 from the PNRR. As such, each ministry that had milestones and targets to meet will have to be able to clarify and discuss with the technical staff from Commission and, where necessary, to be able to intervene, so that we can receive the money on time," said Ciuca, at the beginning of the Executive sitting.

He added that the first discussions will begin for the preparation of payment request number 3 of the PNRR.AGERPRES