Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, accompanied by Cabinet members, will go on Monday to several flood-affected areas in Buzau, Bacau, Covasna and Brasov counties to assess the damage and identify the fastest solutions to help the affected people and communities.

According to a Government press release, the prime minister will be accompanied by Minister of Internal Affairs Carmen Dan, Transport Minister Lucian Sova and Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea.