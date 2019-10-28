PMP, PNL sign protocol of political cooperation and support for Orban Cabinet's voting in

Chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac announced on Monday having signed with Liberal head Ludovic Orban a protocol of political collaboration and support for the voting in of the new Executive.

Voicing his satisfaction at the sealing of the document, Tomac said: "We had a very good political meeting. We took an important step in the collaboration between our parties, as today Mr. Orban and I signed a protocol of political cooperation and support for the voting in of his government. We are satisfied to have found total openness on the part of our Liberal colleagues regarding large infrastructure projects, the scrapping of special pensions, except for service pensions for military staff. We are pleased to have found common ground as regards the relaunch of the relationship with the Republic of Moldova. We are also pleased that we managed to establish a set of criteria for the action of the future government to protect the over 3.5 million Romanian citizens who work in the EU. We are confident that together we will succeed in setting priorities for the country, be they related to health, education, or major infrastructure projects. Broadly speaking, all 18 PMP lawmakers will be present on the day of the vote, they will be present in the select committees and will give the government led by Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban a vote of confidence."

Tomac mentioned that the protocol also provides for support for the legislative project regarding two-round mayoral elections which will be debated in Parliament.

Despite voicing his regret that the PM-designate "did not have the courage" to create a ministry for the relationship with the Republic of Moldova, the PMP leader said that he will also urge undecided lawmakers, with whom he is having a dialogue, to vote for the government, mentioning that he did not go into details with the PNL Chairman on PMP's possible involvement in the governing act at lower levels.