PNL Chairman Orban proposes Violeta Alexandru as interim chairperson of PNL Bucharest branch

Counselor of the National Liberal Party's (PNL) Chairman Violeta Alexandru was proposed as interim chairperson of the PNL Bucharest branch by Ludovic Orban, according to some Liberal sources.

PNL's Executive Bureau meeting will vote on this proposal on Tuesday.Violeta Alexandru held the Public Consultation and Social Dialogue Ministry portfolio in the Government led by Dacian Ciolos.On 3 June, Cristian Busoi announced his withdrawal from the PNL Bucharest branch, following the poor results obtained in the elections to the European Parliament by the Bucharest branch.On the same day, PNL's Political Bureau decided the dissolution of the leaderships of Bucharest branches and the six district branches. Moreover, the PNL leadership decided to mandate Liberal Chairman Ludovic Orban to come up with proposals for the leadership of the PNL Bucharest and district branches.At that time, MEP Rares Bogdan stated that, if his conditions were accepted, he would probably agree to take over the leadership of the PNL Bucharest branch.