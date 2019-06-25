 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PNL Chairman Orban proposes Violeta Alexandru as interim chairperson of PNL Bucharest branch

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Ludovic Orban

Counselor of the National Liberal Party's (PNL) Chairman Violeta Alexandru was proposed as interim chairperson of the PNL Bucharest branch by Ludovic Orban, according to some Liberal sources. 


PNL's Executive Bureau meeting will vote on this proposal on Tuesday. 

Violeta Alexandru held the Public Consultation and Social Dialogue Ministry portfolio in the Government led by Dacian Ciolos. 

On 3 June, Cristian Busoi announced his withdrawal from the PNL Bucharest branch, following the poor results obtained in the elections to the European Parliament by the Bucharest branch. 

On the same day, PNL's Political Bureau decided the dissolution of the leaderships of Bucharest branches and the six district branches. Moreover, the PNL leadership decided to mandate Liberal Chairman Ludovic Orban to come up with proposals for the leadership of the PNL Bucharest and district branches. 

At that time, MEP Rares Bogdan stated that, if his conditions were accepted, he would probably agree to take over the leadership of the PNL Bucharest branch.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.