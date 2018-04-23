PNL's Orban pays visit to Brussels to meet European officials, EPP's leaders

National leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban is paying a three-day visit to Brussels, Tuesday through Thursday, to meet European officials and representatives of the European People's Party (EPP).

According to an official press statement, on Tuesday evening, Orban is scheduled to meet EPP vice-president and campaign manager for the European election of 2009 Dara Murphy.On Wednesday, he will meet Secretary General of the EPP Antonio Lopez; European Commission's chief negotiator with the United Kingdom over leaving the European Union Michael Barnier; and EPP group leader Manfred Weber, as well as European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Gunther H. Oettinger.Orban is scheduled to have some meetings on Thursday also, with EPP President Joseph Daul; Chairman of Martens Centre Mikulas Dzurinda and EPP head of the European Committee of the Regions Michael Schneider.