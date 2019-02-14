PNL's Orban says action undertaken in Kovesi case - political vengeance orchestrated by JusMin, PSD Chairman

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban believes that the action undertaken by the Special Section for Magistrates' Investigation against former prosecutor-in-chief of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi represents "a political vengeance" orchestrated by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, under the coordination of Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Liviu Dragnea.

"In respect to the case of former prosecutor general and former head of the DNA Laura Codruta Kovesi, we believe that the action undertaken in her case cannot be placed under the coincidence mark, but rather under that of a political vengeance, orchestrated by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, under the direct coordination of PSD Chairman Liviu Dragnea. Moreover, it seems a sign of despair the fact that the person conducting the investigation in Laura Codruta Kovesi case is the same one who was repeatedly proposed by Tudorel Toader as her successor at the DNA leadership, after the Justice Minister obtained Laura Codruta Kovesi's forced dismissal. So, there are already elements highlighting a serious conflict of interest in this case, all the more so taking into account that in the CSM [the Superior Council of Magistracy] plenary meeting Adina Florea herself stated: 'I was never an independent prosecutor.' If the political affiliation to the PSD of her family members shouldn't be normally questioned, through her behavior, as well as through the public positions expressed by members of her family, she proves an obvious political partisanship," Orban stated, according to a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

In his view, the action triggered by the Special Section for Magistrates' Investigation against the Romanian candidate to the leadership of the European Prosecutor's Office is not at a coincidental moment.

"The PSD-ALDE [the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats] established a structured politically controlled inside the justice system, in view of putting pressure on magistrates, intimidating them and getting vengeance in critical moments, in order to set them as examples for those who dare to conduct large-scale corruption investigations that might target the big fish of the day. Today, it's perspicuous the fact that this body takes action precisely in this regard. The special section was established despite the negative opinion of the Superior Council of Magistracy, despite the critical standpoints expressed within the Special Parliamentary Committee which debated the amendments brought to the Justice Laws, despite the criticism of the professional associations, of the parliamentary opposition and the civil society," the PNL Chairman stated.

He brought to mind that in the notification sent to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), the PNL underscored the unconstitutionality of setting up the Special Section for Magistrates' Investigation and they obtained the notification of the Venice Commission.

"The Venice Commission has expressed serious reservations regarding the establishment of this special section, highlighting the risk of becoming a tool of pressure and intimidation over judges and prosecutors, and this has been accentuated by the issuance of OUG No..90/2018," Orban said.

According to him, through the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) Report of November 2018, the European Commission (EC) requested "the immediate suspension" for the enforcement of the amendments brought to the Justice Laws and the subsequent emergency ordinances, including the rules regarding the establishment of the Special Section for Magistrates' Investigation.

The PNL Chairman also indicates the fact the the EC requested the implementation of the recommendations of the CVM, the Venice Commission and the Group of States Against Corruption (GRECO).

He reiterated that the PNL representatives in the EP are involved in a political lobby action to endorse the candidacy of Laura Codruta Kovesi at the helm of the European Prosecutor's Office.

Former DNA chief prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi announced on Wednesday evening that she received a subpoena, as suspect, from the Section for investigating crimes in Justice, being charged with abuse of office, bribe taking and false testimony. "It's very interesting that this subpoena comes prior to going to the European Parliament for hearings [for the chief prosecutor office of the European Prosecutor's Office]," Kovesi stated at Europa FM radio station.

She mentioned that the offenses she is accused of are to be brought to her knowledge, but she suspects that it regards the case revolving around the return to the Country of Nicolae Popa, who was the former head of Gelsor group.