PNL's Orban: We'll also discuss individually with Pro Romania MPs in trying to ensure quorum

Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban stated on Friday that the Liberals are currently in talks with 25 independent and Social Democrat MPs, whom they approached individually, and that they also intend to approach the MPs from Pro Romania, to convince them to vote, in order to be sure that the quorum is met, in the context in which Pro Romania leader Victor Ponta said it clearly that he won't support the investiture of the new Cabinet. 

"I told you that we are currently in talks with more than 25 MPs [from the PSD and non-affiliated - editor's note]. And of course that now, since Victor Ponta announced he won't support the investiture of the new Cabinet, we will also have to approach individually the MPs from Pro Romania, in order to get sure that they'll come to the vote and ensure thus the quorum. We will continue these discussions and I am still confident that there will be many MPs who will support the government. There have also been some statements made by independent MPs and even by some PSD MPs, who said they intend to vote for the investiture of the government," said Orban at the central headquarters of the PNL government. 

He mentioned that the MPs who vote for the investiture of the Orban Government "serve a fundamental interest of Romania," namely the interest to have a government to solve "the serious problems" facing the country.

