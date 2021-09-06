PNL to rediscuss check of signatures to motion, unless check request forwarded to statutes committee

Senate Deputy Chair Alina Gorghiu says that, according to the votes in the sitting of Parliament's leadership, a request from the National Liberal Party (PNL) for the signatures affixed to the motion of censure against Prime Minister Florin Citu being checked should be forwarded to the Statutes Committee.

"We consider that the 9-7 vote means that the request must be taken up by the Statutes Committee. I regret that Mr Orban is setting the pace for USR-AUR [Save Romania Union - Alliance for the Union of Romanians] by abstaining from vote. If the request is not forwarded to the Statutes Committee, PNL, in the first joint sitting of the standing bureaus will rediscuss the request," Gorghiu said on Monday.

A request from the PNL Senate floor leader Daniel Fenechiu for the signatures affixed to the motion of censure being checked was registered in Parliament on Monday, Agerpres informs.