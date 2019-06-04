PNL upholds all initiatives to revise Constitution and reopen debates on Justice laws

The Liberals uphold all initiatives to revise the Constitution, any other initiatives deemed necessary to translate into fact the will expressed at the referendum and the idea of reopening the public debates on the Justice laws, National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday.

"The position expressed by us is very simple. The will of the citizens, manifested in the referendum convened by the President of Romania, a referendum validated with an extremely high score, is a law for us and the PNL supports all the demarches of President Klaus Iohannis to translate into fact the will expressed by the citizens at the referendum. We have also addressed the subject of legislation in the field of Justice, we clearly support the idea of reopening the public debates in order to generate a European legislation in the field of Justice, which is in line with the CVM recommendations, which takes into account the recommendations of the Venice Commission and the Anti-corruption States Group. The PNL will support all initiatives to revise the Constitution and any other initiatives needed to translate into fact the will expressed by citizens and to ensure that the will of the citizens which was very strongly heard within this referendum namely that Romania must be led by honest, faithful, law-abiding people, that this will be translated into reality," Orban said at the end of the consultations between the PNL delegation and President Klaus Iohannis.

AGERPRES