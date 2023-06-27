PNL's Ciuca: Second tranche of recovery, resilience funds will boost Romania's modernisation.

National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca says that the second instalment under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will essentially contribute to the modernisation of Romania in all key areas, especially infrastructure, healthcare and education, told Agerpres.

"The European Commission has approved the payment of the second PNRR tranche for Romania, of almost EUR 3 billion. It is European money that will essentially contribute to the modernisation of Romania in all key areas, especially infrastructure, healthcare and education," Ciuca wrote in a social media post on Tuesday.

He added that Romania should continue to meet the goals and milestones of PNRR, because "investments are the best tool we have in the fight against inflation and price increases."

"In the last year, the absorption rate of European funds increased from 54% to a record 77%, meaning that, for a year, EUR 31 million entered Romania every day. The National Liberal Party continues its commitment to making all the necessary efforts so that Romania can absorb as much European money as possible for the development of communities and the increase of living standards."

The European Commission on Tuesday endorsed a positive preliminary assessment of part of the milestones and targets linked to Romania's second payment request under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

After looking at the evidence provided by the Romanian authorities, the commission considered 47 milestones and 2 targets out of the 49 milestones and 2 targets to be satisfactorily fulfilled.

The commission has found that two milestones related to energy investments (specifically, milestone 129 and milestone 133) have not been satisfactorily fulfilled.

On December 16, 2022, Romania submitted to the European Commission a payment request based on the 49 milestones and 2 targets set out in the Council Implementing Decision for the second payment. After looking at the evidence provided by the Romanian authorities, the commission considered 47 milestones and 2 targets out of the 49 milestones and 2 targets to be satisfactorily fulfilled.