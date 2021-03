PNL's Orban: Reform of state-owned companies not strictly related to layoffs

PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Ludovic Orban on Tuesday said that the "comprehensive" reform of state-owned companies entails their efficiency, an increase in competitiveness and turnover and is not strictly related to redundancies.

"There should be an efficiency of companies, a reduction of unjustified costs, obviously an increase in turnover, an increase in the competitiveness of companies that are managed by the state. A broader reform, which is not strictly related to layoffs, is it is about a restructuring of costs, efficiency, a better position in the market, a more efficient use of the resources that are available to these companies," Orban said at Parliament.