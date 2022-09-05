Poland, Portugal Foreign Ministers to attend Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) is organising, September 6 to September 8, the Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy (RADR 2022), under the theme "Romania's diplomatic response to changes in geostrategic reality."

The RADR 2022 works, which this year also marks 160 years since the establishment of the institution, will be led by Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, according to a MAE press statement.

The event brings together, in an online format, the heads of diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania abroad.

The meeting includes the in-person participation of some special guests, live speeches via videoconference, as well as pre-recorded video speeches from high-ranking Romanian and foreign officials.

The special guests of Minister Bogdan Aurescu are Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau, and Foreign Minister of Portugal Joao Gomes Cravinho, who will be in Bucharest on working visits.

Also, RADR 2022 will benefit from the virtual participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky, and the Vice-President of the European Commission for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight, Maros Sefkovic.

At the same time, European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen, and Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Mathias Cormann, will deliver video messages. The foreign guests will be joined by high-level Romanian guests, who are active both in the field of foreign policy and in sectoral fields, such as energy security, food security and economy, told Agerpres.

The main theme of RADR 2022 is centred around the changes in the geostrategic reality faced by the global diplomatic community, including Romanian diplomacy, and which entails the need to come up adequate responses amid the security crisis caused by the Russian war against Ukraine overlapped by other complex challenges.

During the three days of debates, the Romanian diplomats, together with special guests, will discuss the most appropriate courses of action related to the multidimensional effects of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine, as well as the most effective ways to manage the new global trends - from energy transition, to digital transformation and to the multiple dimensions of regional, European and global connectivity. Strengthening resilience and commitment to strengthening the rules-based international order and multilateral approach and co-operation with like-minded partners will also have an important place on the RADR 2022 agenda.

The working sessions of RADR will be dedicated, among others, to the global impact of the war in Ukraine and the importance of European and Euro-Atlantic solidarity, strengthening European resilience in the face of global transformations, strengthening NATO security and strengthening the Eastern Flank of the NATO, the need to intensify co-operation globally amid a changing geo-economic environment. The RADR 2022 agenda includes a session dedicated to the response of diplomacy to the systemic challenges in the international environment regarding energy security, food security and economic growth, as well as a session dedicated to consular reform and the management of consular affairs.

The Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy is traditionally organised every year near the Day of Romanian Diplomacy, which has been marked on September 1 since 2005.