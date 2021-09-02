Police investigating 400 people in fake COVID vaccination cases

Police have so far opened about 200 criminal cases in which 400 people are being investigated for fake COVID vaccinations, Minister of the Interior Lucian Bode told a video call today headed by Prime Minister Florin Citu, which also dealt with Romania's vaccine rollout and the situation of vaccination centers.

IntMin Minister Bode mentioned that several actions are underway at the Ministry of the Interior to crack down on offenses related to fake vaccination papers/certificates, the Ministry said in a release.

Bode pointed out that the purpose of the Interior Ministry's actions is to restrict to a minimum the usage of fake vaccination papers/certificates, a practice that puts at risk everybody in contact with the perpetrator.