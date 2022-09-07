Polish Foreign Affairs Minister: We are facing a key-moment in this part of Europes history

The countries on NATO's Eastern flank are currently facing a key-moment in this part of Europe's history, the Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zbigniew Rau, told a press conference he held jointly with his Romanian counterpart, Bogdan Aurescu.

In referring to the bilateral relation between the two countries, the head of the Polish diplomacy noticed that Romania and Poland have the same voice.

He appreciated that, in this very difficult situation faced by Poland and Romania, the largest countries on NATO's Eastern flank, the two countries have actually responded very well to the challenges, told Agerpres.

He went on to say that both countries must continue to actively support Ukraine, in order to be able to defend itself from the aggressor and to fully regain its currently occupied territories. He also mentioned that there is need of more sanctions be taken against Russia and to have the decisions of the NATO Summit in Madrid implemented.

For his part, Minister Bogdan Aurescu said that the discussion with his Polish counterpart also concerned the joint initiative to revitalize and adapt the Eastern Partnership to the realities after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, for a more effective support of the Eastern partners who are already taking the European path.

He especially wanted to thank his Polish colleague for the support that this country is given to Romania in its important objective of joining the Schengen Zone.

He also recalled that, in the military field, Poland has been contributing troops to Romania since 2017.