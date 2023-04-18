Political police collaborators stripped of special state pension (Senate)

On Tuesday, the Senate tacitly adopted a legislative proposal amending and supplementing Government Emergency Ordinance 24/2008 regarding access to one's own dossier and the unveiling of the Securitate political police and Law no. 223/2015 on special state pensions for the military.

The note of tacit adoption of the legislative proposal, for which the deadline for debate and vote expired on April 12, was read out at a plenary session by acting Senate Chair Alina Gorghiu, who presided over Tuesday's plenary session.

Under the proposal, the National Council for Studying the Securitate Archives (CNSAS) initiates, ex officio and immediately, actions to ascertain the quality of Securitatea worker of persons who, as officer, non-commissioned officer or civilian employee of the Securitate or the Ministry of the Interior, including undercover, during the period March 6, 1945 - December 22, 1989, carried out activities aimed at suppressing or curtailing fundamental human rights and freedoms.

The proposed changes eliminate what is called a discriminatory and random nature of the verification of former political police and communist police officers.

Thus the officers, non-commissioned officers or civilian employees of the Securitate political police or the Ministry of the Interior, including undercover, who during the period March 6, 1945 - December 22, 1989 carried out activities aimed at suppressing or curtailing fundamental human rights and freedoms and whose capacity was ascertained by a final and irrevocable court decision shall not qualify for the special state pension for the military.

The Chamber of Deputies will take up the legislative proposal as the decision-making body.

