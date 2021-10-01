Pope Francis appoints auxiliary bishop for Roman Catholic Diocese of Iasi

Pope Francis appointed on September 30 Monsignor Petru Sescu auxiliary bishop for the Diocese of Iasi, until now pastor at the "St. Nickolas" Bacau Parish and dean of the Bacau Center Deanery, in the Diocese of Iasi, agerpres reports.

According to the canonical norms, the auxiliary bishop is the main collaborator of the bishop of a diocese, helping him in the pastoral needs and in the whole direction towards the spiritual good and the faith guidance of the faithful.

"His Holiness Iosif Paulet, together with His Holiness Petru Gherghel, expresses his gratitude to the Holy Father Pope Francis and welcomes the appointment of Monsignor Petru Sescu as auxiliary bishop, assuring him of the support of their prayer in all the pastoral service he will carry out in the Diocese of Iasi. Congratulating the new auxiliary bishop, Iosif Paulet stated in a message: 'I wanted and asked God for an auxiliary bishop for the Diocese of Iasi, for the glory of the Holy Trinity, for the good of the Church and for the salvation of all'," reads the press release of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Iasi.According to the quoted source, the diocese of Iasi had as auxiliary bishop between 1999 and 2019 Monsignor Aurel Perca, currently metropolitan archbishop of Bucharest.Date and place of the episcopal consecration of Petru Sescu will be established later.