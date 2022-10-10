Postal service rates between Romania and the Republic of Moldova have dropped by 25%

Tariffs for postal parcels between Romania and the Republic of Moldova are reduced by 25%, from the beginning of October, as a result of the bilateral agreement signed between the two operators on August 12, 2022, according to a press release from the Romanian Post, sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The final goal is the equalization of all postal rates between the two countries to create a unique postal space between the two countries and ensure their sustainable economic development, Agerpres informs.

At the same time, the protocol follows the development of import and export between the two countries, using the postal networks and the logistic infrastructure of the two postal operators.

The postal administrations of the two countries continue to look for modern solutions for the delivery of products, at reduced prices, through which the citizens of the Republic of Moldova can benefit from the entire range of services and postal products on the Romanian market, the reciprocal also being valid for Romanian customers.