Premier announces shopping malls' reopening as of June 15, but restaurants, cinemas stay closed

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday that shopping malls will reopen as of June 15, except for restaurants, playgrounds and cinemas inside their precincts.

"The National Committee for Emergency Situations proposes the resumption of economic activities in commercial spaces with multiple stores, specifically in malls. However, we will keep in place the ban for mall cinemas, restaurants, cafes, dining places - those in enclosed spaces. Terrace activities will be allowed. Also, the gambling rooms in malls will be allowed to reopen. So the ban is kept in place for cinemas, playgrounds, restaurants," Orban said at the beginning of the government meeting.

According to the Prime Minister, spa treatment activities will also resume from June 15, the Lottery offices, gambling halls, bookmaker shops will reopen, access will be allowed to outdoor pools, and the number of participants in outdoor sports and recreational activities will increase from three to six.