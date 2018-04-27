Premierul Netanyahu, reacţie în scandalul din România: Ce promisiuni a primit de la Dăncilă

Premierul Israelului, Benjamin Netanyahu, oferă o reacţie în scandalul generat între Guvernul şi preşedinte în România, Pe pagina oficială a de Facebook a premierului, acesta precizează că le-a transmis Vioricăi Dăncilă şi lui Liviu Dragnea speranţa că ambasada României va putea fi mutată de la Tel Aviv la Ierusalim cât se poate de curând.

"Prim-ministrul Benjamin Netanyahu s-a întâlnit în această săptămână cu prim-ministrul României, ministrul de Externe român şi preşedintele Camerei Deputaţilor din România. Aceste întâlniri reflectă relaţia specială dintre cele două naţiuni de-a lungul multor ani. Prim-ministrul le-a mulţumit oaspeţilor săi pentru prietenia lor şi pentru vizita efectuată în timpul ceremoniilor care marchează aniversarea a 70 de ani de independenţă a Israelului.

În acest întâlniri, prim-ministrul a discutat cu oaspeţii săi diferite modalităţi de a întări relaţiile dintre cele două ţări şi s-a ajuns la un acord pentru organizarea unei şedinţe de guvern comune la Bucureşti în lunile următoare. Oameni de afaceri israelieni şi investitori vor participa la această întâlnire pentru a întări legăturile dintre Israel şi România în domenii precum comerţul, tehnologia, cyber şi sănătatea.

Prim-ministrul a subliniat faptul că Ierusalimul a fost capitala eternă a poporului evreu de 3000 de ani. Găzduieşte Knessetul (parlamentul Israelului - n.r.), preşedinţia, guvernul, curtea supremă şi este natural ca ambasadele străine din Israel să fie amplasate de asemenea aici. Prim-ministrul a notat şi importante majoră a deciziei istorice a Preşedintelui Trump de a muta Ambasada SUA în Ierusalim în zilele următoare.Prim-ministrul şi-a exprimat speranţa că va exista o susţinere largă în România pentru un pas similiar şi că România îşi va muta ambasada în Ierusalim cât se poate de curând, dovedind încă o dată prietenia istorică dintre cele două ţări", se arată pe pagina de Facebook a premierului Netanyahu.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met this week with the Romanian Prime Minister, the Romanian Foreign Minister and the President of the Chamber of Deputies of Romania. These meetings reflected the special relationship between the nations over many years. The Prime Minister thanked his guests for their friendship and for their visit during the celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of Israel's independence.

In these meetings, the Prime Minister discussed with his guests different ways to further strengthen the relations between the two countries, and they agreed to hold a government-to-government meeting in Bucharest in the coming months. Israeli businessmen and investors will also participate in this meeting to deepen the ties between Israel and Romania in trade, technology, investment, cyber and health.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Jerusalem has been the eternal capital of the Jewish people for 3,000 years. It is home to the Knesset, the President of the State, the Government of Israel and the Supreme Court, and it is only natural for foreign embassies in Israel to be located here as well. The Prime Minister noted the great importance of President Trump's historic decision to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem in the coming days. The Prime Minister expressed his hope that there is widespread support in Romania for a similar step and that Romania will move its embassy to Jerusalem as soon as possible, giving further expression to the historic friendship between the two countries."