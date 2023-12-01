President Iohannis: 105 years after Great Union it is important to reflect on achievements and progress made

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday said that 105 years after the Great Union it is important to reflect on the achievements and progress made.

"Dear Romanians, 1 December is the celebration that brings us Romanians together, no matter where we are, reconnecting us to the spirit of our national unity. We celebrate it year after year, each time with the excitement of being part of a community where we feel at home, of vibrating, listening to the anthem and waving the flag at events across the country on this day, with the joy of sharing with others the same symbols and the same national identity. In such moments, we remember the culture and traditions that define us and, above all, the great crossroads of our history, when only through solidarity and unity we could overcome with determination the difficulties that seemed insurmountable. The completion of Greater Romania was the result of decades of sacrifices and colossal efforts made by the elites of the time, by political leaders, by the army and by the population, under the overwhelming vision and desire to include in a single state all those who spoke the Romanian language," the head of state said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, at the reception offered on the occasion of Romania's National Day.

According to him, "the greatest successes, especially the achievement of Independence and the Great Union, moments that defined our modernity, were achieved when Romanians put aside their differences, put the good and the future of the state above all else and were united around the same ideals and aspirations."

Iohannis stresses the achievements and progress made by Romania 105 years after the Great Union. He points to the affiliation to the European Union and NATO.

"Dear Romanians, 105 years after the Great Union, it is important to reflect on the achievements and progress made. We are respected members of the European Union, in which we wanted to integrate because Europe is our family. European values are our values, European ideals are our ideals. For us, belonging to the European Union also means access to a very significant financial resource, especially through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. European money builds Romania and makes our major national projects possible. Thanks to its democratic path, its attachment to Euro-Atlantic values, our country has today a well-deserved place in both the European Union and NATO. In the current very tense geopolitical situation, we see best how important these two strategic choices are and how protected we are because we have partners we can rely on in difficult times. Romania is a safe country and its citizens have no reason to fear. Our membership in the North Atlantic Alliance gives us the strongest possible security guarantees, and the presence of allied troops on our territory is proof of our commitment to ensuring the stability and defence of our region. Romania's strategic role in this area has allowed us to support the Republic of Moldova very consistently, not only by sending aid directly to Chisinau, but also by constantly promoting the European aspirations of Romanians across the Prut," President Iohannis added.

Among those attending the National Day Reception were former President Emil Constantinescu, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, interim President of the Chamber of Deputies Alfred Simonis.