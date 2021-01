President Iohannis accredits several ambassadors

On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis signed accreditation decrees for several Romanian ambassadors, including Cristian Istrate to Russia, Bogdan Manoiu to Canada and Daniela-Laura Popescu to the UK, according to AGERPRES.

According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state accredited:

- Razvan Rotundu as Romania's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Georgia, residing in Tbilisi;

- Brandusa-Ioana Predescu as Romania's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Bulgaria, residing in Sofia;

- Cristian Istrate as Romania's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation, residing in Moscow;

- Bogdan Manoiu as Romania's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Canada, residing in Ottawa;

- Dan Mihalache as Romania's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Cyprus, residing in Nicosia;

- Daniela-Mariana Sezonov-Tane as Romania's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to India, residing in New Delhi;

- Dan-Adrian Balanescu as Romania's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Indonesia, residing in Jakarta;

- Nineta Barbulescu as Romania's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Malaysia, residing in Kuala Lumpur;

- Daniel Cristian Ciobanu as Romania's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Uzbekistan, residing in Tashkent;

- Daniela-Laura Popescu as Romania's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the UK, residing in London;

- Marius-Gabriel Lazurca as Romania's ambassador to Mexico and ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Nicaragua, El Salvador and Costa Rica, residing in Mexico City;

- Camelia Ion-Radu as Romania's ambassador to Peru and Romania's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Bolivia, residing in Lima.

Parliament's committees on foreign affairs and Romanian communities overseas have issued favourable opinions on the appointees.