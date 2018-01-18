stiripesurse.ro

  
     
President Iohannis asks Parliament to reexamine law moving Official Journal under subordination of Deputies' Chamber

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday sent Parliament for reexamination the Law on modification and completion of the Law no. 202/1998 regarding the organization of the Official Journal of Romania, with the law saying that this public entity will be moved under the authority of the Government, more precisely under the subordination of the Deputies Chamber.

The Law stipulates that the Official Journal is organized as a self-managed state-owned company, legal entity, which carries out an activity of a national public interest and functions based on economic management and financial autonomy.

Agerpres.

stiripesurse.ro
