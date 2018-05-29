UPDATE President Iohannis at Bookfest opening: A book event is always a sign of normalcy for Romanian culture

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, at the opening of the Bookfest international book trade fair in Bucharest, that a book event is always a joy for readers, a sign of normalcy for Romanian culture, as well as proof of responsibility toward young people.

"Bookfest continues the tradition of previous initiatives, while proving that there are enough readers, authors and editors in Romania who have not lost their trust in the written word," Iohannis said at the opening of the fair.He added that he is one of those who believe in the "link between books, education and the consolidation of democracy.""I have extended my high patronage to the Bookfest International Book Fair in the Centennial [of the December 1, 1918 Greater Union] because I wanted to highlight the essential role of books in preserving the memory of a people, in developing social and national consciousness and because I count myself among those who believe in the connection between books, education and the consolidation of democracy," said Iohannis.He also mentioned the freedom of expression."Today, when we look around and see the stands of so many publishers, we cannot but be grateful to all those dedicated to the defence and dissemination of the written word, because we know how precious the freedom of expression is," he said.At the same time, Iohannis said that "we are obliged to defend the right to expression and, equally, to understand the responsibility that derives from the taking up the freedom of speech."He went on to talk about functional illiteracy in Romania."Many studies show that pupils' school results are determined by the educational resources available at home, and in Romania a household allocates less than one percent of its budget for the purchase of books. That is why we need a public policy to increase interest in books, encourage reading, support the creative expression of Romanian authors, and modernise the public infrastructure dedicated to books book," said Iohannis.