President Iohannis attends extraordinary meeting of the Bucharest 9 Format in Warsaw

President Klaus Iohannis participates on Wednesday, in Warsaw, alongside his Polish counterpart, in the extraordinary meeting of the Bucharest 9 Format (B9), where also invited are the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the NATO Secretary General, Jean Stoltenberg, according to a press release of the Presidential Administration.

The B9 Summit takes places in the context of the completion of one year since the outbreak of Russia's war against Ukraine, on February 24, 2022, and will focus on the continuation of coordination between the Allies on the Eastern Flank of NATO and the US, on the background of the challenges generated by the war.According to the Presidential Administration, the meeting agenda also includes the continuation of the multidimensional support granted to the Allied states, including those participating in the B9 Format, the support for the Euro-Atlantic aspiration, as well as the continuous efforts of NATO to strengthen its deterrence and defence posture on the Eastern Flank.There will also be approached the modalities of sanctioning Russia, through instruments provided by the international law, over its crimes committed in Ukraine. A special attention will be granted to the vulnerable partners, such as the Republic of Moldova, which is facing increased security challenges, says the same source.