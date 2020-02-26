President Iohannis calls for calm: There is no reason to panic

President Klaus Iohannis called for calm with respect to the coronavirus, underscoring that "there is no reason to panic."

"I reiterate call for calm that I have made two days ago, for there is no reason to panic. It is essential that we approach this situation with calm, and get our information from official and credible sources," Iohannis said on Wednesday, after the meeting of the Supreme Council of national Defence (CSAT).Previously, he had announced there is no confirmed case of infection with coronavirus in Romania so far and he presented the measures decided by the CSAT."Unfortunately, I have noticed that the mass media sometimes had an useless alarmist approach, which generated an unwanted state of anxiety among the population. I resume my call on mass-media too: please inform people correctly and constantly, in a balanced and not excessive manner, without trying to turn these information into something sensational!," said Iohannis.The head of state underscored that the most important instrument in stoping the coronavirus from further spreading is prevention."All the citizens must understand that it's also their own responsibility, as individuals, and not just of institutions', to cooperate, to respect all the indications and advices coming from the authorities to have a successful strategy in preventing and combating infections with coronavirus. (...) I encourage the people to follow the main recommendation of all specialists, including those from the World Health Organisation, which is to take care of their personal hygiene first," said President Iohannis. AGERPRES